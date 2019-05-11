DENVER — The Denver Theatre District (DTD) has unveiled a new way for Coloradans to appreciate local art right in the heart of downtown Denver.

“Night Lights Denver” is a permanent installation that will project an array of artwork on the side of the Daniels & Fisher Tower on 16th Street.

The content will rotate on a monthly basis and will be designed by both artists and the Denver community.

The installation will run every Thursday, Friday and Saturday beginning Thursday, Nov. 7 during Denver Arts Week. Denver Arts Weeks runs through Saturday, Nov. 9, and is a celebration of all things art in the Mile High City.

The vision is for the project to become “the people’s projector” that encourages residents to participate and contribute. At first, content will include art commissions and ambient programming. Eventually, that will expand to civic programming, open projector nights and interactive programming where the community can control the content projected on the tower, according to DTD.

Night Lights Denver

Courtesy Denver Theatre District

“Night Lights Denver is an opportunity for The Denver Theatre District to continue our work providing experimental platforms for artists, on a more permanent basis,” said David Ehrlich, DTD executive director.

The display will be visible on the Arapahoe Street side of the Daniels & Fisher Tower located at 1601 Arapahoe Street.

Free hot drinks and cookies from the Woody Creek Bakery and Café will be available during the launch on Nov. 7. Content will be projected off the tower starting about 30 minutes after sunset.

Night Lights Denver

Courtesy Denver Theatre District

The launch content includes opening artwork designed by Hungarian artist collective Limelight, artwork designed by Denver-based artist Joel Swanson, and artwork designed by Denver-based artist Sofie Birkin.

The installation will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Limelight’s “Incunabula,” Swanson’s “Choreographies” and Birkin’s “Queen City” will run on a loop and restart every 15 minutes.

Timing and duration of programming will vary throughout the year depending on sundown, weather and curation of content, according to DTD. To learn more about the featured art pieces in November, click or tap this link.

Night Lights Denver partners include the Downtown Denver Partnership, Orange Barrel Media and the Daniels & Fisher Tower.

Night Lights Denver

Courtesy Denver Theatre District

RELATED: 2 drive-through Christmas displays with 1.5 million LED lights each coming to Colorado

RELATED: America’s tallest digital tree to be featured at Denver’s Sculpture Park this holiday season