BRECKENRIDGE — At Airport Road Auto Repair in Breckenridge, you won’t find an airport but there are bright yellow pieces of two airplanes that look as if they crash landed in the parking lot.

“They are bright yellow, so people will come in ask about them,” said Kathy Fillmore with the auto repair shop.

Half of a plane is stuck into the front of a truck. There's also a nose of another big airplane. The strange sights in the middle of the mountains have become a bit of a tourist attraction with people coming by to ask about them.

“All the time. It’s great,” Fillmore said.

It seems airplanes on Airport Road in a town without an airport can be confusing and send the questions flying.

“There’s Airport Road and then they see airplanes and quite often we get travelers coming in and asking the history,” Fillmore said.

Add to it all that these planes are sitting right down the street from a number of marijuana dispensaries and there could be some extra confusion.

“Sometimes I wonder when someone has been standing there for too long,” Fillmore said.

After more than 20 years around town, locals have come to know planes well. They were brought to Breckenridge in 2005 by the repair shop's original owners. They were a Christmas present from their son.

“They have a son that owns an airplane boneyard. So it was a Christmas gift,” Fillmore said.

