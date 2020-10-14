x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Colorado Guide

New Year's Eve firework show in downtown Denver canceled

The Downtown Denver Partnership said the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks in downtown Denver won’t take place this year.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — Coloradans hoping to ring in 2021 with a firework show in downtown Denver will have to wait another year. 

The Downtown Denver Partnership has decided to cancel its New Year's Eve fireworks celebration, which typically happens each year along the 16th Street Mall.

"Though we regret to inform that our annual New Year’s Eve Fireworks won’t take place this year, we are looking forward to announcing an array of winter festivities that put a new spin on old traditions, introduce new, socially-safe ways to celebrate the holiday season, and enliven downtown with magical things to do and see at every turn November through January," the Downtown Denver Partnership wrote in an email to 9NEWS. 

For the last 18 years, the skies over downtown Denver have been lit up by fireworks in celebration of the new year. The event typically brings thousands to the downtown area.

The Downtown Denver Partnership said it'll provide more details on upcoming holiday festivities during a press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

RELATED: Denver Christkindl Market returns for the holidays

RELATED: Dick's Sporting Goods to hire 125 employees in Denver ahead of busy holiday season

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLocal stories from 9NEWS 

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.