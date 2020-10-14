New Year's Eve firework show in downtown Denver canceled

The Downtown Denver Partnership said the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks in downtown Denver won’t take place this year.

DENVER — Coloradans hoping to ring in 2021 with a firework show in downtown Denver will have to wait another year.

The Downtown Denver Partnership has decided to cancel its New Year's Eve fireworks celebration, which typically happens each year along the 16th Street Mall.

"Though we regret to inform that our annual New Year’s Eve Fireworks won’t take place this year, we are looking forward to announcing an array of winter festivities that put a new spin on old traditions, introduce new, socially-safe ways to celebrate the holiday season, and enliven downtown with magical things to do and see at every turn November through January," the Downtown Denver Partnership wrote in an email to 9NEWS.

For the last 18 years, the skies over downtown Denver have been lit up by fireworks in celebration of the new year. The event typically brings thousands to the downtown area.

The Downtown Denver Partnership said it'll provide more details on upcoming holiday festivities during a press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.