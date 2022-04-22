x
Colorado whiskey gains following from 'Star Trek: Picard'

An April 6 episode of 'Star Trek: Picard' has prompted calls and emails from around the world.
Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
Patrick Stewart at the premiere of "Star Trek: Picard" in Los Angeles on Jan. 13, 2020.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Two weeks ago, NOCO Distillery founder and master blender Sebastien Gavillet was going about his normal life.

Now he's commissioning custom bottle corks affixed with Star Trek figurines. Life — and, in Gavillet's case, some opportune product placement — sure comes at you fast.

It all started April 6, when a bottle of the Fort Collins distillery's "Bourbon II" whiskey appeared on the latest season of Paramount+ series "Star Trek: Picard." 

The bottle, which was shown during a bar scene in episode six, appeared on screen for a few seconds — just long enough for fans to pause and make out its name, batch, cask, bottle numbers, the distillery's logo and hometown: Fort Collins, Colorado.

Continue reading at Coloradoan.com

