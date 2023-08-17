Nordstrom Rack opens 10th Colorado store Thursday

The grand opening will have music, breakfast snacks and tote bags.

AURORA, Colo — Nordstrom Rack will open its first store in Aurora Thursday morning.

Nordstrom Rack officially opens Thursday at 9 a.m. at 24101 E. Orchard Rd. at Southlands in southeast Aurora.

The 29,000-square-foot store will begin grand opening festivities at 8 a.m. with music, breakfast snacks, tote bags and a beauty sample bar before doors open at 9 a.m.

Nordstrom said customers can enter for a chance to win one of 20 $100 gift cards and one lucky customer will win a $1,000 gift card.

The off-price retail division of Nordstrom, the new location is the 10th Nordstrom Rack in Colorado.

Nordstrom operates more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations across the United States.

Nordstrom Rack has apparel, accessories, beauty, home, and shoes from many of Nordstrom's brands up to 70 percent off. Nordstrom Rack said it recently unveiled a reimagined brand identity.

