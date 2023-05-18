Denver museum to close its 'problematic' American Indian culture hall

"We understand that the Hall reinforces harmful stereotypes and white, dominant culture," the museum said in a letter to members.

DENVER — The Denver Museum of Nature & Science (DMNS) announced it will close its North American Indian Cultures exhibit hall.

DMNS said in a letter to its members that it will close the hall this summer because it "reinforces harmful stereotypes and white, dominant culture."

"In the 1970s, the Denver Museum of Nature & Science created the North American Indian Cultures (NAIC) Hall," DMNS Vice President of Exhibitions Liz Davis wrote in the letter. "Despite collaboration with Indigenous representatives during its creation and ongoing efforts by curators, conservators, and others to update and improve various parts of the Hall, we acknowledge that it remains problematic. We understand that the Hall reinforces harmful stereotypes and white, dominant culture.

"This summer, we will be closing the Hall. To acknowledge the harm we have caused, we have developed and agreed upon a healing statement in collaboration with Indigenous consultants, and with input and guidance from conversations with community members. The statement was crafted after taking into account the concerns expressed by the community, and in direct response to those concerns," Davis said.

The museum said a healing statement has been installed at the front of the North American Indian Cultures exhibit hall and online.

"Together with Indigenous community members, we will reimagine exhibition curation, collecting, programming and conservation practices with respect to Indigenous culture, heritage and belongings. We recognize that there is more work to be done, and we are committed to working with, and for, community members as we move forward in reimagining our practices," continued the letter.

DMNS said members and the public can ask questions can give comments.

