State park in Sterling opening to boating

Boating season on Colorado’s northeast plains is about to kick off.

STERLING, Colo. — The first sign of spring in Colorado has arrived.

Boating season on the plains of northeastern Colorado kicks off Saturday, March 26 as North Sterling State Park will open to boating at 8 a.m.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said the park’s Elks Boat Ramp will be the first to open with its Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS) inspection station hours running from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays through Mondays. Then starting on April 1, those inspection station hours will be open seven days a week.

North Sterling’s south boat ramp will not open until later in the spring, likely some time in May, said CPW.

A boater’s paradise, the large irrigation reservoir offers great coves and fingers to explore during the spring and summer months. CPW said the water at North Sterling State Park is enjoyed by anglers, boaters and water skiers, while land lovers hike, bike or picnic at the park.

CPW reminds boaters to check their vessel has all of the required safety items on board.

North Sterling State Park provides excellent fishing for walleye, saugeye and crappie and quality fishing for wiper and channel catfish. Previous stockings in 2021 planted walleye, saugeye, largemouth bass, channel catfish, black crappie, bluegill and trout (rainbows and cutbows) into the reservoir.

For more detailed fishing information, please see CPW's fish survey summary for North Sterling Reservoir.

For additional activities or other information on North Sterling State Park, please visit the park’s webpage by here.

