Technical difficulties stop Northglenn firework show

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A patriotic Independence Day firework display in Northglenn was cut short Monday night.

The firework show at E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park ended after less than one minute due to technical issues.

The City of Northglenn said the technical difficulties were likely due to rain getting something wet that wasn't supposed to be.

The fireworks company will begin an investigation Tuesday to determine the cause of the problem.

The City of Northglenn said it hopes to be able to put on the firework display sometime this week if the problem can be fixed.

Several attendees expressed frustration to 9NEWS that information regarding the show's cancelation and technical difficulties was not posted on Northglenn's social media pages.

The City of Northglenn said speakers throughout E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park announced that the firework show had been canceled.

