Nuggets, Avs get permission to host fans at Ball Arena

A reduced number of fans will be allowed back into the building on April 2.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche have received permission from the State of Colorado to host fans at Ball Arena, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) announced Thursday.

Beginning Friday, April 2, the area will be able to allow up to 4,050 fans to attend basketball games and hockey matches, which is 22% of the building's capacity.

KSE said it worked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, State of Colorado, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, the City and County of Denver, along with guidance and protocols from the NBA and NHL.

First access to tickets will be given to Avalanche and Nuggets ticket plan holders and partners through multiple presales. Information will be sent via email in the coming days.

A limited amount of seats will be available to the general public, KSE said, and the latest information will be posted on the the teams' websites.

KSE also announced that frontline staff, health care providers and first responders will be in attendance for the Nuggets game on March 30 and the Avalanche game on March 31 before the first game for ticketed fans on April 2.

“We are thrilled to welcome Avalanche and Nuggets fans to the newly-named Ball Arena for the first time,” said KSE Chairman and Owner Stan Kroenke. “We are grateful to local, state and national health authorities who collaborated with us to get to this point. We also would like to thank our partners at the NHL and NBA, who have worked tirelessly to ensure a safe return for our fans. This is a major first step in our quest to have a fully packed arena again with some of the greatest fans in sports.”

