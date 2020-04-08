Olathe Sweet, Sweet Corn returns to Colorado stores

A 'strong' corn harvest will mean tens of millions of ears of Olathe corn for Colorado grocers.

OLATHE, Colo. — It's the grocery moment Coloradan’s wait for all summer long.

Olathe Sweet, Sweet Corn is returning to grocery store produce aisles across Colorado.

King Soopers has announced that Olathe Sweet, Sweet Corn from John Harold’s Tuxedo farms have begun arriving at its Colorado stores.

The Olathe corn harvest is strong this year, with great quality corn being harvested, according to a King Soopers spokesman.

> Above video: Olathe corn harvest in 2019.

The season will last approximately 12 weeks, roughly through the middle of September. King Soopers said it expects to move "tens of millions" of ears of Olathe corn through its stores in 2020.

King Soopers' corn crop sources exclusively from John Harold’s Tuxedo Farm in Olathe.

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.