Old Colorado City restroom fascinates millions of TikTok users

The bathroom's self-cleaning process has intrigued over 6 million TikTok users.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Located in the newly-renovated Bancroft Park comes a new public restroom that is unlike any other in Colorado Springs.

Go to the park in Old Colorado City, use the bathroom and then step back to see that “it is fully automated, it has self-cleaning mechanisms,” said Project Manager Steve Bodette.

This automated bathroom has blown up in popularity on the internet. TikTok user “Yetitears” posted it to his account in late July, and the video has now been seen six million times.

But how exactly does it all work? Bodette explains the different technology that makes this restroom so unique. Bodette said there's a “toilet paper dispenser, which is automatic, the hand-washing station, add your soap, some water and the next is the dryer.”

But the self cleaning process is what puts this bathroom above the rest.

