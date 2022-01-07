Old Fall River Road reopening to vehicle traffic

Travelers should plan ahead for Rocky Mountain National Park’s timed entry reservation system.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Old Fall River Road has reopened to vehicles in Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP).

The unpaved road — which travels from Endovalley Picnic Area to the above treeline at Fall River Pass — was built between 1913 and 1920 and traditionally opens by Independence Day weekend.

The road closed to vehicular traffic on Oct. 4, 2021.

U.S. Forest Service (USFS) said that due to Old Fall River Road's winding, narrow nature, the scenic 9.4-mile route leading to Trail Ridge Road is one-way only. Vehicles over 25 feet and vehicles pulling trailers are prohibited on the road.

Travelers should plan ahead for Rocky Mountain National Park’s pilot temporary timed entry permit reservation system which began May 27. Permits issued using the reservation system allow park visitors to enter the park within two-hour windows of availability. The reservation system applies to all areas of the park.

RMNP and road information can be found at nps.gov/romo or at 970-586-1206.

