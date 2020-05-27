Old Town Arvada shutting down streets this summer to support businesses, encourage social distancing

Tables and chairs, planters and umbrellas will be strategically placed in the area to allow for comfort and safe social distancing.

ARVADA, Colo. — The Olde Town Arvada Business Improvement District (BID) is gearing up for a series of street closures this summer in an effort to create an open-air, pedestrian environment that also promotes economic growth for its businesses.

The BID and the City of Arvada have developed a plan in collaboration with businesses across multiple sectors (including restaurant, retail and service providers) focused on driving traffic to Olde Town.

According to the plan, restaurants will have the ability to serve additional patrons outside and retail businesses will have the ability to utilize space in front of their stores for unique purposes like jewelry making demonstrations and art displays.

“The BID Board of Directors heard a desire early on from its businesses to explore closing the streets to traffic and transforming them to pedestrian only," said Deborah Pearson, president of the Olde Town Arvada Business Improvement District Board. "This not only allows restaurants to expand their patios, but also gives retail a chance to do more with their storefronts. Most importantly, we are providing the space for visitors to Olde Town to spread out and adhere to social distancing guidelines.”

The current closure plan includes Grandview Avenue from Webster Street to Olde Wadsworth Boulevard and sections of Olde Wadsworth Boulevard between Grandview Avenue and Grant Place, maintaining essential access for businesses along the street.

The area will be transformed into a pedestrian area so that visitors can walk, ride their bikes, take the G Line or drive and park in the parking garage while enjoying the town safely.

Colorful tables and chairs, planters and umbrellas will be placed in the area to allow for comfort and safe social distancing, according to the plan.

While the official date of the closure has not been set, the BID said closures are planned to last through Labor Day.