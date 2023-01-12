Online Girl Scout Cookie sales begin in Colorado

The Thin Mint's "sister cookie" will join the Girl Scouts' cookie lineup.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Girl Scout Cookie lovers, rejoice!

The Girl Scout Cookie season began Thursday in Colorado with the launch of online cookie sales.

Each Girl Scout has a personalized link for their digital cookie website, so customers will have to contact a Girl Scout they know to start ordering cookies.

In-person Girl Scout Cookie sales begin Sunday, Feb. 5.

The Girl Scouts previously announced that a new cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2023 cookie season.

The new Raspberry Rally cookie is a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor.

The cookie is a "sister" to the iconic Thin Mint cookie, with raspberry filling instead of mint and dipped in the same chocolate coating.

Raspberry Rally 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

Girl Scouts across the United States will offer the Raspberry Rally cookie this season, alongside returning icons Thin Mints and Samoas, last year's Adventurefuls cookie and more.

You can visit girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as Raspberry Rally and other Girl Scout Cookies are on sale.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: It Takes A Village

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.