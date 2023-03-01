Opera Colorado needs extras for upcoming 'Turandot'

Handmaidens and executioner’s assistants are needed for an upcoming production at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

DENVER — Opera Colorado is inviting members of the community to be part of its next stage production in Denver.

Opera Colorado seeks volunteers who can serve in non-singing supernumerary roles in its upcoming production of Puccini’s "Turandot."

The roles will be nonspeaking and non-singing, similar to being an extra in a movie.

Opera Colorado said it needs four women to appear as handmaidens throughout the production and four men to act as an executioner and executioner’s assistants in one scene of the opera.

Community volunteers who join the production will receive two tickets to the "Turandot" final dress rehearsal on Thursday, May 4, as well as a parking stipend equal to $7.50 per day and access to up to four discounted opera tickets.

Opera Colorado said it asks that volunteers be available for all performances. The roles will be filled on a first-come basis to qualified candidates with the appropriate schedule availability.

"Turandot" rehearsals will take place between April 11 and April 25, at the Opera Colorado Opera Center in Englewood.

Technical rehearsals, dress rehearsals, and all performances will take place on varying dates between April 28 and May 14, at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in downtown Denver at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

Opera Colorado said rehearsals take place during weekday evenings and weekends, with some daytime availability requested.

Those interested in applying and looking for a more specific rehearsal schedule can contact Jordanna Rose at jrose@operacolorado.org with “TURANDOT SUPER” in the subject line of the email.

Opera Colorado asks that interested volunteers include a photograph of themselves along with their height and a description of any stage experience they might have.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.