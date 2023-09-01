Opera Colorado seeks individuals to participate in 'Don Giovanni' as supernumeraries

Six non-singing roles need to be filled for an upcoming production at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

DENVER — Opera Colorado is inviting members of the community to be part of an upcoming stage production in Denver.

Opera Colorado seeks six volunteers who can serve in non-singing supernumerary roles in its upcoming production of Mozart's "Don Giovanni."

The six male/male-presenting roles will be nonspeaking and non-singing, similar to being an extra in a movie. Opera Colorado said the volunteers must be between 5’8” and 6’4” tall with a chest measurement of 40”-46”.

According to Opera Colorado, in act one, servants of the Commendatore’s household will need to lift and carry off his dead body. At the end of the act, the same men will return as Don Giovanni’s servants at his banquette passing out drinks and desserts on trays. Volunteers will be handling trays with practical liquids and possibly practical desserts.

In act two, Don Giovanni’s servants will return to set up his final dinner with the ghost of the Commendatore.

Community volunteers who join the production will receive two tickets to the "Don Giovanni" final dress rehearsal on Thursday, Nov. 2, as well as a parking stipend equal to $7.50 per day and access to up to four discounted opera tickets.

"Don Giovanni" rehearsals will take place between Oct. 16 and Oct. 24, at the Opera Colorado Opera Center in Englewood.

Technical rehearsals, dress rehearsals, and all performances will take place on varying dates between Friday, Oct. 27, and Nov. 12 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in downtown Denver at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

Opera Colorado said rehearsals take place during weekday evenings and weekends, with some daytime availability requested.

Those interested in applying and looking for a more specific rehearsal schedule can contact Jordanna Rose at jrose@operacolorado.org with “DON GIOVANNI SUPER” in the subject line of the email.

Opera Colorado asks that interested volunteers include a photograph of themselves along with their height and a description of any stage experience they might have.

