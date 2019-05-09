DENVER — Media mogul Oprah Winfrey has announced that her first nationwide arena tour in five years will stop in Colorado in 2020.

"Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus," presented by Weight Watchers Reimagined, Oprah will visit nine U.S. cities beginning in January 2020.

The tour will stop in Denver at Pepsi Center on Saturday, March 7.

High profile guests will join Oprah at each tour date as she helps motivate audiences across the country "to make 2020 the year of renewal and celebrate all we are meant to be."

Presale ticket access for Weight Watchers members Monday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. American Express Card Members will have early ticket access beginning Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m.

General ticket sales begin Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

“What I know for sure is we can all come together to support a stronger, healthier, more abundant life - focused on what makes us feel energized, connected and empowered,” said Oprah Winfrey. “As I travel the country, my hope for this experience is to motivate others to let 2020 be the year of transformation and triumph - beginning first and foremost with what makes us well. This is the year to move forward, let’s make it happen in 2020!"

Oprah Winfrey speaks at the Statue of Liberty Museum opening celebration at Battery Park on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

"This is an extraordinary opportunity for WW to do what we do best: bring communities of people together with a shared goal of health and wellness," said Weight Watchers President and CEO Mindy Grossman. "As the leader in weight loss and the world’s partner in wellness, we look forward to giving people the tools, content and inspiration that can help them on their journey during this tour and beyond, through our engaging digital experience on our app or our face-to-face group Workshops.”

In addition to Denver, Winfrey's tour will stop in Fort Lauderdale, St. Paul, Charlotte, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Dallas, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The tour will also feature "intimate one-on-one conversation with some of the biggest celebrities, headline-makers and game-changers," according to a news release.

“For more than three decades, Oprah has used her unparalleled gift to empower audiences to live their healthiest and best lives," said Weight Watchers Chief Business Development Officer Amy Weinblum. “Creating energizing events and experiences with partners like Oprah and Live Nation is the next iteration of WW showing up to inspire community, making wellness accessible to all."

