COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Oprah Winfrey will deliver the commencement address at Colorado College on Sunday, May 19.

The global media mogul, philanthropist, producer and actress will deliver her address on Colorado College's Tava Quad in Colorado Springs.

The college said ticketed seating will be limited to graduating seniors and their guests, but adds the ceremony will be live-streamed at ColoradoCollege.edu.

Colorado College said Winfrey has contributed over $200 million toward providing education for academically-gifted girls from disadvantaged backgrounds.

An Academy Award-nominated actress for The Color Purple, Winfrey recently appeared in A Wrinkle in Time.

For full Colorado College commencement information, visit ColoradoCollege.edu.

