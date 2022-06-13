'Big O' returns to Denver sports radio

The former Broncos offensive lineman left last August to join Kyle Shanahan's coaching staff in San Francisco.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — "Big O" is back on Denver sports radio.

After a year coaching football in San Francisco, former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin has returned to Sports Radio 104.3 The Fan in Denver.

Franklin will join Cecil Lammey on “Orlando and Cecil” weeknights from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. effective immediately, station owner Bonneville Denver announced Monday.

Franklin takes over the role from former Bronco defensive back Nick Ferguson who joined The Fan (KKFN FM) in April 2019.

Franklin was a host on The Fan from 2018 through August 2021, when he left to join Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers staff under General Manager John Lynch.

"I’m beyond excited to return to my family at The Fan and get back to talking with Denver fans every day," said Franklin. "While coaching in the NFL was a wonderful experience, my true passion is radio and I can’t wait to team up with Cecil talking about the Avalanche, Broncos and all the big stories in Denver sports!"

"We’re thrilled to welcome Orlando home to The Fan where he brings a new insight after a year of coaching the NFL," said 104.3 The Fan Program Director Raj Sharan.

"In addition to Orlando’s terrific football credentials, he’s tremendously knowledgeable about hockey, which will strengthen our commitment to talking about the Avalanche along with all of our Denver sports teams."

Last year, Franklin completed a 100-plus-pound weight loss, transforming himself into virtually a new man. Franklin dropped 102 pounds from his weight on the first day of training camp in 2011 and 120 from his sophomore weight at the University of Miami.

