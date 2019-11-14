COLORADO, USA — There's no better way to celebrate the winter season than by soaking in the atmosphere at an outdoor ice rink in Colorado.

Whether you're with your family, friends, kids or alone on your lunch break, take a moment to visit an ice rink near you and become a kid again for a half hour or more.

Here's a map and list of some of the festive outdoor ice skating rinks in Colorado this 2019-20 winter:

Alamosa Ice Rink – Alamosa

Alamosa's ice rink is located at Carroll Park. Day passes, season passes, drop-in hockey and ice skating lessons are available at the rink.

Silver Circle Rink – Aspen

This rink is located in the heart of downtown Aspen across from the Rubey Park Transportation Center at the base of Aspen Mountain.

The Pond at Southlands – Aurora

The Shops at Southlands offers a seasonal ice rink from November through February.

Beaver Creek Village – Beaver Creek

Outdoor ice skating is offered right in the heart of Beaver Creek Village. Skate rentals are available at the booth next to Base Mountain Sports.

Breckenridge offers indoor and outdoor ice skating at the Stephen C. West Ice Arena. The rink's schedules can be found here.

Rink at the Rock – Castle Rock

Castle Rock's Rink at the Rock is a community recreational skating rink located in the heart of Downtown Castle Rock. The rink will be open through President's Day.

Skate in the Park – Colorado Springs

The ice rink in downtown Colorado Springs is located at Acacia Park. The rink offers skating hours through Feb. 23, 2020.

Silver Ice Park – Creede

Creede has two maintained ice hockey ponds with full lighting, bleachers and shelter. The ponds are adjacent to Willow Creek, near the Underground Mining Museum.

Crested Butte Nordic Center – Crested Butte

The Crested Butte Nordic Center's outdoor ice rink is open from early December to late February. The rink is free to use if you bring your own skates.

Denver International Airport – Denver

The outdoor ice skating rink at Denver International Airport is back for a 4th year in 2019. Located at the DEN Plaza outside the Westin Hotel, the rink opens Friday, Nov. 22 and will remain open until Jan. 20, 2020.

Downtown Denver Rink – Denver

The ice rink at downtown Denver's Skyline Park is back for a 10th season in 2019. The rink offers free ice skating, seven days a week, until Feb. 16, 2020.

WinterSkate at Northfield Stapleton – Denver

This ice rink at The Shops at Northfield Stapleton aims to open the weekend of Nov. 22, 2019 for a festive holiday ice skating experience.

Dorsey Lake – Estes Park

The YMCA of the Rockies outside Estes Park offers outdoor ice skating on Dorsey Lake. Visitors not lodging at the YMCA can purchase a day pass to skate at the rink. The rink typically opens in December, weather permitting.

Evergreen Ice Rink – Evergreen

Evergreen is home to the world's largest Zamboni-groomed outdoor ice rink. The 8.5-acre stretch of ice offers a large public skating rink and more than 10 pond hockey rinks. This rink, located a half hour from Denver, is scheduled to open in December.

Old Town Square – Fort Collins

Fort Collins' Old Town Square's Skate Rink opens Nov. 27, 2019 for family fun through Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. The rink is open Friday to Sunday, with extended hours around Christmas and New Year's Day.

IceBox Ice Rink – Fraser

The Fraser Valley Sports Complex is home to "The IceBox," an NHL-sized, partially-enclosed, naturally-frozen ice rink. The rink offers open skating plus plenty of puck-based activities throughout the winter.

Meadow Creek Pond – Frisco

Frisco's Meadow Creek Pond offers free public skating from dawn until 10 p.m. Guests must bring their own skates to this pond, located behind Walmart. The pond typically opens in early December.

Glenwood Springs Community Center Ice Rink – Glenwood Springs

The Glenwood Springs Community Center Ice Rink is an outdoor, covered rink that offers public skating, youth and adult hockey, skating lessons and more.

Dercum Square – Keystone

Located in the heart of River Run Village, Keystone's Dercum Square ice rink is a 7,200-foot winter wonderland. The rink offers skating day and night with family-friendly activities available just steps away.

Keystone Lake – Keystone

Keystone Resort offers outdoor ice skating on Keystone Lake. Skate rentals are available on-site and, equipped with hockey boards, is perfect for a quick hockey game.

Lake City Ice Rink – Lake City

The Town of Lake City's outdoor ice rink is located on the west side of the historic Armory building and Town Hall,near the intersection of Bluff and 3rd Streets.

The Rink at Belmar – Lakewood

The Rink at Belmar is back for a 15th season in 2019. The 7,000-square foot outdoor ice rink located on the Belmar Plaza opens Thursday, Nov. 27 and will be open through Jan. 5, 2020.

Longmont Ice Pavilion – Longmont

The rink at the Longmont Ice Pavilion offers public ice skating, hockey, skating lessons and party facilities through the winter. The festive rink is located at Roosevelt Park.

WinterSkate – Louisville

Louisville's WinterSkate is back for a 16th season in 2019. WinterSkate, which is set to open Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, offers holiday music, free horse-drawn carriage rides, free parking, a warming hut, concessions and over 6,500 square feet of ice in downtown Louisville.

The Promenade Shops at Centerra – Loveland

The Ice Rink at The Promenade Shops at Centerra is back in 2019 at the shopping center near I-25 and Highway 34. The Colorado Eagles will be at the rink for complimentary ice skating sessions on select dates.

Nederland Ice Rink – Nederland

NedRINK is open everyday through the winter with open skating, hockey leagues, skating lessons, curling and broomball.

Rotary Park Ice Rink – Ouray

Ouray offers one of the most picturesque outdoor ice rinks in all of Colorado. Located about one mile north of the Ouray Hot Springs Pool on Highway 550, the Ouray Ice Skating Rink offers daytime and nighttime skating through February or March.

Pagosa Springs Ice Rink – Pagosa Springs

Pagosa Springs' Multi-Purpose Pavilion offers open skating, skating lessons and hockey drop-in sessions seven days a week.

Parker Ice Trail at Discovery Park – Parker

The Parker Ice Trail at Discovery Park, located next to Parker's Library on Main Street, will open Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. The skating path, which meanders through the park, is reminiscent of a frozen canal.

North Pond Park – Silverthorne

The Town of Silverthorne's ice rink at North Pond Park traditionally opens at the end of December. The Pabst Colorado Pond Hockey Tournament will be staged at the rink in February on Presidents' Day weekend.

Kendall Mountain – Silverton

Silverton's Kendall Mountain Recreation Area has a small ski hill, show-shoeing trails, a sledding hill and outdoor ice rink. Skating, sledding, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing are allowed any time, as long as conditions permit.

Ice Skating at Solaris – Vail

The outdoor ice rink at Solaris can be found in Vail Village. Skate rentals are available next to the bōl restaurant.

Vail Square Ice Rink – Vail

Vail’s Ice Rink is located in the Lionshead Village, west of the main village. Free shuttles connect Vail Village and Lionshead Village.

The Brian's Park Ice Skating Rink, located on Portland Ave. between 4th and 6th Streets, is "the only open air, groomed, ice rink in southern Teller County."

Village Ice Rink – Winter Park

Winter Park's outdoor ice rink is located in the heart of Village at Winter Park. The rink is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through the ski season.

Meadow Wood Sports Complex – Woodland Park

The Woodland Park Parks and Recreation Department has a ice rink at the Meadow Wood Sports Complex that will open by the end of December.





Do you know of an outdoor ice rink that we missed? Email Alexander.Kirk@9NEWS.com so we can include it in our list!

