x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Colorado Guide

First major Denver trade show announces in-person return

The event will be delayed from June to August but represents the first major trade show to confirm it will do an in-person gathering this summer in Denver.

DENVER — Outdoor Retailer (OR) will delay its planned Summer Market from June to August but will host an in-person event at the Colorado Convention Center this summer, officials announced Tuesday, becoming the first major trade show to announce a return to in-person status in nearly a year.

The OR Summer Market offers one of the largest economic impacts of any event at the convention center, producing an estimated $57.7 million impact in the years before coronavirus. In 2019, it drew roughly 1,400 brands displaying their wares and 25,000 attendees, packing downtown hotels for roughly a week and revving up business at restaurants and shops

> Video above: Denver Business Journal headlines.

The announcement by Emerald, the California-based events group that owns and runs the show, represents huge news for the battered downtown hotel and restaurant sectors, signaling the first signs of a return to normalcy after 11 brutal months — albeit normalcy that remains six months away for a show now scheduled from Aug. 10-12.

Richard Scharf, President/CEO of Visit Denver, said his organization has been working closely with Colorado and Denver officials to create a pathway for safely holding events at the convention center. The facility, which had been blocked off as a potential alternate care facility for coronavirus patients but has never been used as such, will be turned back over from state control to city control on April 1.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal.

RELATED: 13,000-SF Colorado home with 'mini Red Rocks Amphitheatre' and homebrewing room lists for $4.4M

RELATED: Colorado ski wax startup lands deal from 2 sharks on ABC's 'Shark Tank'

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide