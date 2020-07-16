Palisade Peach Festival cancels 2020 event

One of Colorado's most iconic summer festivals will not be held in August 2020.

PALISADE, Colo. — Sorry, Colorado peach lovers.

The Palisade Colorado Chamber of Commerce has announced the cancellation of the 52nd annual Palisade Peach Festival in August.

"We are planning for next year and will be ready to greet you in 2021," said a statement on Facebook from the festival's organizers.

Held each August in the western Colorado town of Palisade, the Palisade Peach Festival celebrates the "world famous, sweet, juicy, Palisade peaches and the growers who work so hard to provide these gems of the valley," according to festival organizers.

"We encourage all to visit and purchase Palisade peaches from our local growers, their stands and farmers markets," said Andrew Weber, executive director of the Palisade Chamber. "We have never postponed a festival due to a peach freeze and did not this year. There are Palisade peaches locally and let us celebrate by having a peach."

The Palisade Peach Festival will celebrate 128 years of peaches and 52 years of festivals in 2021.

"We appreciate Jeff Kuhr, executive director of the Mesa County Public Health Department and his staff for their dedication and hard work to minimize the COVID-19 and for working with the business community to enable economic activity as much as possible," Weber said. "We appreciate the Town of Palisade for their extensive assistance in our efforts. We at the chamber, feel the need to do all we can on our part to be vigilant in the interest of the health of our valley."

Held in downtown Palisade, the peach festival traditionally offers food, live music, peach-eating contests, kids’ activities and recreation opportunities. The four-day festival kicks off with an ice cream social and street dance at the downtown plaza. Weekend events usually include the Just Peachy 1K, 5K and 10K runs, Peach Festival Parade, car show, farm tours, tug-of-war contest, BBQ contest and more.

For updates as the 2021 Palisade Peach Festival nears, visit PalisadePeachFest.com.

