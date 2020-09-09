Palisade Peach Wheat Beer introduced by Breck Brewery

The duo of Palisade peaches and Colorado craft beer have joined forces.

DENVER — Palisade peach lovers, rejoice!

Breckenridge Brewery has announced the incredible combination of Palisade peaches and Colorado craft beer.

The new Palisade Peach Wheat Ale is an unfiltered American-style wheat ale "bursting with the bright and juicy Palisade peach flavor that Breck’s fans have come to know and love," according to the Colorado brewery.

Known as being one of the world's best peaches, Palisade peaches are large, juicy and in limited supply. Coloradans flock to farmers' markets, grocery stores and roadside stands to get these iconic peaches.

Perfect for enjoying crisp and cold under the hot Coloradoan sun, Palisade Peach Wheat (5.3% ABV) will be available year-round, so you can enjoy the taste of these summertime peaches, no matter the season.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEO: Next with Kyle Clark

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.