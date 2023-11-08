The peach is back: Palisade celebrates its Colorado fruit

Palisade is renowned for its ability to grow some of North America's best fruit.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PALISADE, Colo. — Colorado peach lovers, rejoice.

One of the country's most renowned peaches will be celebrated at the 55th annual Palisade Peach Festival this weekend.

Held in the western Colorado town of Palisade, this year's Palisade Peach Festival celebrates 131 years of peaches.

The annual August festival celebrates the "world famous, sweet, juicy, Palisade peaches and the growers who work so hard to provide these gems of the valley," according to the Palisade Colorado Chamber of Commerce.



The peach festival offers food, live music, peach-eating contests, kids’ activities and recreation opportunities.

The festival begins Thursday with an ice cream social and street dance at the downtown plaza. Events planned for Friday and Saturday include the Just Peachy 5K run, a parade, a BBQ contest, a peach-eating contest, live music, street dancers, and a farm tour.

From blossom to market on a Palisade peach farm 1/28

2/28

3/28

4/28

5/28

6/28

7/28

8/28

9/28

10/28

11/28

12/28

13/28

14/28

15/28

16/28

17/28

18/28

19/28

20/28

21/28

22/28

23/28

24/28

25/28

26/28

27/28

28/28 1 / 28

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.