DENVER — The action-packed, music-filled, family-friendly production "PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue" is set to visit the Mile High City in 2020.

Teaching lessons about citizenship, social skills and problem-solving, the live stage show will have four performances at Denver's Bellco Theatre at the Colorado Convention Center on Saturday, Feb. 29 and Sunday, March 1.

Performances are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day.

Tickets for the Denver shows are available now at AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849 starting at $29.

PAW Patrol Live! features the heroic pups from Nickelodeon's animated preschool series. The PAW Patrol franchise has sold over three million tickets in 15 countries in over 1,750 shows.

Starring a pack of heroic rescue pups, PAW Patrol is Nickelodeon's top-rated CG-animated series.

Located inside the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver, the Bellco Theatre is a 5,000-seat venue that hosts concerts, lectures and family spectaculars.

