'PAW Patrol Live!' returning to Colorado

Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Tracker are coming to Colorado.

DENVER — The action-packed, music-filled, family-friendly production "PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure" is set to visit the Mile High City in 2023.

The live stage show will have three performances at Denver's Bellco Theatre at the Colorado Convention Center on Saturday, Feb. 4 and Sunday, Feb. 5.

Performances are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday. Tickets for the Denver shows are available now at AXS.com starting at $34.

Starring a pack of heroic rescue pups, "PAW Patrol" is Nickelodeon's top-rated CG-animated series.

"PAW Patrol Live!" features the heroic pups from Nickelodeon's animated preschool series. The PAW Patrol franchise has sold over three million tickets in 15 countries in over 1,750 shows. The show teaches lessons about citizenship, social skills and problem-solving.

"PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue" previously visited Denver in February 2020, before the onset of the pandemic.

Located inside the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver, the Bellco Theatre is a 5,000-seat venue that hosts concerts, lectures and family events.

