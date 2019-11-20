CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The first night show entertainment act of the 2020 Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) has been announced.

Professional Bull Riders (PBR) will perform two nights at CFD on Monday, July 20 and Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

"PBR Last Cowboy Standing" will feature the Top-40 bull riders in the world attempting conquer the sport’s rankest bulls.

Tickets for the PBR at Cheyenne's Frontier Park are on sale now at CFDRodeo.com.

The 2020 Frontier Nights concert lineup has yet to be revealed.

The 124th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days — the Daddy of 'Em All — opens Friday, July 17, 2020 and continues through Sunday, July 26.

The "Daddy of 'em All" has been held since 1897 so that Cheyenne can celebrate its Old West roots. The centerpiece is the world's largest outdoor rodeo – which draws the top pros who compete for more than $1 million in prize money.

