'Pegasus': CDOT unveils new way to get to the mountains

Pegasus will depart year-round from Denver’s Union Station to Colorado's high country.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has launched a new shuttle service for travelers on the Interstate 70 corridor.

CDOT said Pegasus – its first express shuttle service – will operate year-round between Denver and Avon.

The shuttle service officially launched Friday and will depart from Denver’s Union Station, with stops at the Denver Federal Center in Lakewood, Idaho Springs, Frisco, Vail, and Avon. The service will have hourly departures from sunrise to sunset, CDOT said.

The Pegasus shuttle seats up to 11 people, is wheelchair accessible, and equipped with USB ports, power outlets, and Wi-Fi. CDOT said each vehicle also has luggage storage, bike racks and ski/snowboard containers.

“One fully-booked Pegasus shuttle is the equivalent of removing six two-person vehicles from the road,” said CDOT Division of Transit and Rail Director Amber Blake. “Multiply that by dozens of Pegasus trips each weekend and we can double our part in mitigating congestion, and help make the drive to the mountains safer and more enjoyable. Moreover, this service aligns with our mission of improving transit options and integrating transit into Colorado's Transportation System.”

“In addition to helping to alleviate traffic congestion during peak travel times, we initiated Pegasus so that passengers could connect to local transit providers at each stop,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “In addition to complementing the existing Bustang coach service, Pegasus can utilize the express lanes on weekends, when traffic nearly doubles. In turn, we’ll have fewer cars in the regular lanes to improve the flow of traffic and that’ll help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

“We are continuing to save people time and money with more ways to get to and from the mountains. We are launching Pegasus to reduce traffic, help save Coloradans and visitors money on travel, and more easily explore our beautiful state,” said Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D).

More information on Pegasus routes, maps, schedules and tickets is

at ridebustang.com/pegasus.

