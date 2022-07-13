Pepsi to open its largest US bottling plant in Colorado

The facility will be the largest PepsiCo Beverages North America plant in the U.S.

DENVER — Pepsi Beverages North America will build its largest plant in the United States near Denver International Airport, the company announced Wednesday.

The new manufacturing facility will sit on 152 acres near East 72nd Avenue and Tower Road, just south of E-470, at the Denver High Point development area.

PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) said the 1.2 million-square-foot facility will create nearly 250 new jobs in the Denver area in addition to retaining 250 current employees.

The new facility will replace Pepsi's River North Art District location that has been in operation since the 1950s near Interstate 70 and Brighton Boulevard. That plant was sold to a buyer last month, but PepsiCo said it will continue leasing the building for its operations until the new Denver facility opens in 2023.

The new development will hold three times the capacity of the Brighton Boulevard facility, Pepsi said. The facility will produce many products including Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Gatorade, bubly, Rockstar, Propel and Muscle Milk.

The new facility will aim to achieve 100% renewable electricity, best-in-class water efficiency and reduced virgin plastic use, according to PBNA.

"We’re thrilled to call Denver, a city that shares so many of our values, home to PepsiCo’s most sustainable U.S. plant location," PBNA West Division President Johannes Evenblij said. "With the High Point facility serving a model for the future of PBNA’s supply chain, we’re eager to continue deepening our dedication to Colorado through positive impacts such as new job opportunities and more sustainable business solutions."

Pepsi has been operating in Colorado since 1936.

"PepsiCo has been committed to our community for nearly 75 years, and we’re proud that they have chosen to deepen their roots here and grow that commitment," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said. "Not only will their new facility create more quality jobs in our city, it significantly boosts their commitment to sustainability and supports my administration’s climate action efforts. We’ve been working hand in hand with the PepsiCo team on this project and look forward to taking it across the finish line."

"Our strong workforce and thriving economy are proving that Colorado is the best place to live, work, and do business, and we are thrilled over 250 new jobs are being created in our state," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) said.

In October 2021, PBNA built a 283,500-square-foot facility at the Pecos Logistics Park in Adams County. That facility, located near Pecos Street and West 56th Avenue, is home to a warehouse and offices.

According to Pepsi, more than one million cases can be stored in the warehouse space and up to 70 delivery routes will be routed through the facility each day.

