'SNL' on strike: ‘Saturday Night Live’ alum will not make hosting debut

The first Hollywood strike in 15 years began Tuesday as unionized TV and film writers picket for better pay.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW YORK — Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson will not make his hosting debut on the show this week as originally planned.

The long-running comedy series announced it will air a repeat episode on Saturday, May 6, because of the Hollywood writer's strike.

Former “SNL” member Pete Davidson was set to return to NBC's New York City studios to host the show on Saturday.

Davidson was scheduled to be joined by rapper and singer Lil Uzi Vert as this week's musical guest.

Davidson was a "Saturday Night Live" cast member for eight seasons until he announced he was leaving in May 2022. This was to be his first time hosting the sketch comedy series.

Davidson is preparing for the release of his new Peacock series where he plays a fictionalized version of himself.

The first Hollywood strike in 15 years began Tuesday as unionized TV and film writers began to picket for better pay outside major studios, a work stoppage that already is leading most late-night shows to air reruns.

NBC said this season of “Saturday Night Live” is currently the No. 1 broadcast entertainment program in the 18-49 demo for live + 3-day viewing.

“Saturday Night Live” won the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.