Colorado Symphony announces new principal conductor

Peter Oundjian previously served as Music Director for the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

DENVER — Peter Oundjian has been appointed the new Principal Conductor of the Colorado Symphony, the Colorado Symphony Association (CSA) announced Tuesday.

Oundjian served as the orchestra’s Principal Guest Conductor from 2003 to 2006 and has been a frequent collaborator.

Oundjian previously had a 14-year tenure as the Music Director of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and was at the helm of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra for six years.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Colorado Symphony as Principal Conductor," said Oundjian. "As I have always enjoyed working with this extraordinary orchestra. The level of musicianship and dedication among the players, and the organization’s willingness to experiment, collaborate and push the boundaries of what an American orchestra can be, makes this a very exciting partnership."

Oundjian was named Music Director of the Colorado Music Festival in 2019 and continues in that role.

"A dynamic presence in the conducting world, Oundjian is renowned across the globe for his vibrant collaborative spirit and engaging musicality," said a statement from the CSA. "In addition to his work on the podium, where he will conduct six Classics performances each season, Oundjian will take a leading role in the artistic planning for the CSA, reimagining the traditional symphonic model and positioning the Colorado Symphony as a preeminent 21st century orchestra."

Oundjian spent fourteen years as the first violinist of the renowned Tokyo String Quartet, said CSA.

"The appointment of Peter Oundjian as our Principal Conductor is a transformational moment for our orchestra and our organization," said CSA's Chief Artistic Officer Anthony Pierce. "The Colorado Symphony is reimagining the possibilities for live symphonic music, and Peter will play an integral part in that process moving forward. Peter is a conductor and leader of the highest caliber, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Denver."

"On behalf of the Colorado Symphony Board of Trustees, we're delighted to welcome Peter Oundjian as our new Principal Conductor," said Board Co-Chairs Richard Krugman and Julie Rubsam. "We look forward to the experience and enthusiasm he'll bring to the CSA as we imagine a bright future for live symphonic music in Colorado."

Colorado concertgoers will see Oundjian on the podium for Holst’s "The Planets" from March 25-27, Mahler’s “Resurrection” Symphony on April 16, and the Colorado Symphony’s season finale of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony from May 27-29.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.