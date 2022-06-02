P.F. Chang's opens first Colorado to-go restaurant

The new concept has a focus on online ordering, takeout, catering and delivery with limited seating.

GLENDALE, Colorado — P.F. Chang’s has unveiled the first location in Colorado of its new restaurant design concept.

P.F. Chang’s To Go is now open at 400 South Colorado Boulevard in Glendale, near East Alameda Avenue.

P.F. Chang’s launched the P.F. Chang’s To Go concept in 2020. The locations feature a smaller footprint for online ordering, takeout, catering and delivery.

The 1,377-square-foot Glendale restaurant has indoor seating for 22 guests and will employ 32 workers. Qualified job candidates interested are encouraged to apply at jobs.pfchangs.com.

"P.F. Chang’s To Go allows us the opportunity to better serve our customers in a flexible and easily accessible way," said Art Kilmer, chief operating officer for P.F. Chang’s. "We’re excited to introduce guests in Glendale and the Denver Metropolitan Area to a new way of ordering and enjoying their favorite scratch-made P.F. Chang’s favorites in a way that meets their evolving, on-the-go lifestyles."

P.F. Chang’s also operates its regular restaurants in Aurora, Broomfield, Denver, Colorado Springs, Lone Tree, Lakewood and Loveland.

Founded in 1993, P.F. Chang’s has more than 300 restaurants in 22 countries and U.S. airport locations, including 15 P.F. Chang’s To Go locations with six more slated to open in 2022.

The chain is known for its dishes such as Chang’s Spicy Chicken, Mongolian Beef, and Chang’s Lettuce Wraps.

