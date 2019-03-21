Music legend Phil Collins is bringing his latest tour, Phil Collins Still Not Dead Yet, Live! to Colorado this fall.

The “In the Air Tonight” singer/songwriter will play the Pepsi Center on October 13. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the concert set to begin at about 8 p.m.

Collins will be accompanied by longtime guitarist Daryl Stuermer, keyboardist Brad Cole, bassist Leland Sklar, and percussionist Richie Garcia.

Citi cardmembers can register now through March 24 to access presale tickets that go on sale March 26 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale March 30 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Collins’ tour kicks off Sept. 23 in Dallas, Texas and wraps up Oct. 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

