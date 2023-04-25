Denver Italian, Mexican restaurant closing after 50 years

"The years of great memories made will remain forever, but our time in southeast Denver has come to an end."

DENVER — A Denver restaurant is closing its doors after decades of operation.

Piccolo said its final day of business will be Sunday, April 30.

The Italian and Mexican restaurant said it has operated in southeast Denver, on South Monaco Parkway, near Interstate 25 and Hampden Avenue, for 50 years.

"It is with heavy hearts we have made the impossibly difficult decision to let Piccolo go," the restaurant said on its website. "The years of great memories made will remain forever, but our time in southeast Denver has come to an end. This decision is not made hastily. Our staff’s wellbeing and our commitment to a quality experience will remain our priority in these last weeks.

"There doesn’t seem to be adequate words to sum up how we are feeling right now. If we tried, this statement would likely go on forever. So, for now, we will just say Thank you, thank you, THANK YOU for being our support, our friends, our family.

"From our first day in business we have been committed to providing great food and great service at a great price. Throughout those years so many of you have become dear friends, loved ones, and supporters of Piccolo. It’s because of you we have been able to hold to that commitment and achieve our dream of being a neighborhood staple. There will never be enough words to thank you for that."

Piccolo said it has done great business in April as people visit the restaurant one last time.

"Over the last few weeks our staff has gone above and beyond to keep Piccolo running efficiently. Through the floods of business and everyone getting in their last "Pic's fix", they've pushed through and worked so incredibly hard for all of you. We truly have the best crew and couldn't do it without them!"

"A heartfelt THANK YOU goes out to our team, both past and present, for your hard work and dedication to Piccolo."

Piccolo said unused gift cards will be redeemable until April 30 or can be brought in to the restaurant to be bought out.

