Here's the airshow lineup in Colorado this weekend

Airplane fanatics will see a B-17G Flying Fortress, F-35A, C-130, P-51D Mustang and more.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pikes Peak Regional Airshow takes flight over the skies of southern Colorado this weekend.

The show will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25 at Colorado Springs Airport (COS).

The Air Force Wings of Blue will jump from the 98 Flight Training Squadron B-17 Bomber to begin each day's show. A lineup of civilian performers and other military performers are also scheduled. More than 40 aircraft will be on display or flying.

Location

The Pikes Peak Regional Airshow will be held at the Military Terminal at 7250 Getting Heights in east Colorado Springs next to Colorado Springs Airport.

Time

Gates open at 8 a.m. and the airshow is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. both Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25.

Getting to the show

Parking at the show is free for all guests.

From I-25:

Take exit 135 South Academy and head east.

Continue on South Academy until you can exit right onto Milton E Proby Pkwy.

Follow Milton E Proby Pkwy east past Powers Blvd and take your first right at Peak Innovation Pkwy.

Then, follow signage to desired lot.

Southbound Powers:

Head south on Powers Blvd.

Turn left onto Milton E. Proby Pkwy.

Take a right onto Peak Innovation Pkwy.

Then, follow signage to desired lot.

Northbound Powers:

Head north on Powers Blvd.

Take a right onto Peak Innovation Pkwy just past mile marker 135.

Then, follow signage to desired lot.

Tickets

Tickets for the airshow are on sale at PPRAirshow.org.

Adults over 15 are $27.50 and children 14 and under cost $17.50. Active or retired military are $22. Children under two are free.

Schedule

The Pikes Peak Regional Airshow schedule will be the same on both Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25.

12:00

Boeing B-17G Flying Fortress/Wings of Blue parachute jump

Commemorative Air Force “Texas Raiders”

USAFA 98th Flight Training Squadron

12:20

Bomber Parade: Boeing B-17G Flying Fortress, North American B-25J Mitchell, General Motors TBM Avenger, Douglas SBD Dauntless, Consolidated PBY Catalina, Douglas AD-5/A1-E Skyraider

12:45

Brewster F3A-1 Corsair Aerobatics

1:00

Solo RV-8 Aerobatics

1:10

Lockheed C-130 Modular Airborne

Firefighting System (MAFFS) Water Drop Demonstration, 302nd Reserve Group

1:25

Ben Whabnoski Piper J3 Super Cub Comedy Act with Kyle Franklin and Liz Franklin

1:40

US Navy EA-18G Growler Demo/F7F-3N Tigercat Legacy Flight

2:00

Grumman F7F-3N Tigercat Aerobatics

2:15

Fighter Parade: Republic P-47D-40 Thunderbolt, North American P-51D Mustang, Brewster F3A-1 Corsair, North American NA-50, General Motors FM-2 Wildcat, Grumman F3F-2 Flying Barrel, Grumman F7F-3N Tigercat

2:40

Lockheed F-35A Lightning II Flight Demonstration & Heritage Flight with P-38F

What to bring

Comfortable shoes

Clothing

Sunscreen

Sunglasses

Head cover

Ear protection

The Pikes Peak Regional Airshow supports three museums in Colorado Springs: The Ft. Carson 4th Infantry Museum, The Peterson Air and Space Museum, and The National Museum of WWII Aviation.

For more information, visit The Great Colorado Air Show's website at PPRAirshow.com.

