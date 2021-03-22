Summit of Pikes Peak now closed to all visitors

America’s Mountain will be closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic until May 23.

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The summit of Pikes Peak is now closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic until Sunday, May 23.

The closure, which went into effect Monday, is for the safety of all visitors and workers as the Pikes Peak Summit Complex enters the final phase of construction.

During this spring's closure, heavy equipment will be moving boulders throughout the site in preparation for final grading and paving.

The City of Colorado Springs said the existing, 1960s-era Summit House, which closed to visitors in January, will be ready for demolition sometime in the next two weeks.

Construction on a new Pikes Peak Summit Complex, which began in late 2019, is progressing with an anticipated opening in early summer 2021, according to the City of Colorado Springs.

Throughout the closure and weather permitting, Pikes Peak Highway visitors will be able to park at Devils Playground where they can enjoy views and hike various trails. Hikers will not be able to access the summit and must be prepared to hike back down either the Crags Trail or Barr Trail. Signage indicating the temporary summit closure will be present on both trails.

Hikers should plan ahead and call 719-385-7325 for current highway conditions. Hours of operation and other information about the highway can be found at PikesPeakColorado.com.

