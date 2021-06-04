Iconic Cog Railway reopens next month

Tickets are now on sale. The Pikes Peak Cog Railway has been closed 2017 and underwent a massive renovation.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After a more than three-year closure and massive renovation project, the Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway will once again take visitors to the top of Pikes Peak.

Tickets are on sale now for those interested in being among the first to experience the scenic nine-mile trip to the 14,115 foot National Historic Landmark of Pikes Peak this Spring and Summer aboard the new cars.

> Above video: Summer 2020 project update.

The cost for standard admission is $58 for adults and $48 for children 12 and under for advance e-ticket purchases or $59.50 at the depot ticket window. To get your preferred dates and times, advance tickets are strongly recommended

Originally built in 1891 and owned and operated by The Broadmoor since 1925, this historic railway is the highest railroad in America, the highest cog railway in the world, one of Colorado’s top attractions, and one of the nation’s most unique experiences.'

Since October 2017, it has been undergoing a $100 million renovation of its tracks, cogs, railcars, and depot to create a new and improved journey to the summit.

“The Cog is an important part of Colorado and the West’s heritage,” said Ted Johnston, assistant general manager of the Railway. “We’re excited to re-open the railway for the public to experience and enjoy this scenic American adventure that has such a rich history. We’ve been working on this project for three years, and we are very excited to take our first trains and passengers up the mountain.”

Once at the top, guests enjoy the new fully accessible, environmentally sustainable Pikes Peak Visitor Center. In addition to the breathtaking views – guests can enjoy new menu options and of course a world-famous Pikes Peak donut.

In celebration of the 130th anniversary of the Railway on June 30, 2021, The Broadmoor and Pikes Peak Visitor Center will host a celebratory event and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the historic site.