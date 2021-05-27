No fan restrictions at 99th race up Pikes Peak

The first 3,500 fans at the Race to the Clouds will get goodie bags on Sunday, June 27.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Race organizers have announced fans will be welcome back at America's mountain for the 99th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC).

The annual race up Pikes Peak is scheduled on Sunday, June 27.

"As we gear up for the 99th running, we are pleased to announce that there are no restrictions on spectators attending in 2021," said race organizers.

The first 3,500 fans through the gateway on race day will also receive goodie bags to welcome fans back to the "Race to the Clouds."

PPIHC organizers said although there will not be a Fan Fest in downtown Colorado Springs this year, fans can attend the Fan Zone at the new Switchbacks stadium, Weidner Field, on Friday, June 25.

Before the soccer match, fans can stop by and pick up race tickets, programs and official Pikes Peak International Hill Climb merchandise. The Fan Zone will be open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

