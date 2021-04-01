Pikes Peak Summit House closes to visitors Monday

Construction on the new Pikes Peak Summit Complex is progressing with an anticipated opening in spring 2021.

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pikes Peak Summit House will be closed indefinitely to visitors beginning Monday, Jan. 4.

Construction on a new Pikes Peak Summit Complex, which began in late 2019, is progressing with an anticipated opening in spring 2021, said the City of Colorado Springs.

The new complex at the top of "America's Mountain" will feature permanent indoor and outdoor interpretive exhibits to educate visitors about the mountain’s history, climate and geography, recreational opportunities and conservation initiatives.

The city said that interpretive rails outside around the summit will describe the environment and the views, identify key landscape features and educate visitors with related side stories.

Colorado Springs officials said that while there will not be any facilities available at the summit of Pikes Peak starting Monday, the highway will still be open to the summit, weather permitting.

Officials added that weather conditions on Pikes Peak can change quickly, especially during the winter. Current highway conditions can be checked by calling 719-385-7784.

If adverse weather, including snow, freezing conditions or high winds is in the forecast, it is recommended that hikers postpone their trip for safety. Hikers should also be prepared to hike back down if necessary.

For updates on the Pikes Peak Summit House project, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/SummitComplex.

