How you can watch a Colorado sunrise at 14,115 feet

The iconic Colorado 14er will be open for Mother's Day with the first sunrise on the schedule.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — America's Mountain is bringing back its sunrise openings this summer.

The City of Colorado Springs announced it will open the road to the summit of Pikes Peak on six different dates in 2023.

On these six days, visitors can access the Pikes Peak Highway from 4:45 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. in order to reach the 14,115-foot summit by sunrise.

A timed entry permit must be purchased in advance as no sales will be made at the gateway entrance. The Summit Visitor Center will be open during the sunrise openings, but there will be no access to the North Slope Recreation Area.

Pikes Peak 2023 sunrise openings

Mother’s Day - Sunday, May 14

- Sunday, May 14 National Donut Day - Friday, June 2

- Friday, June 2 National Parks and Recreation Day - Friday, July 21

- Friday, July 21 National Mountain Climbing Day - Tuesday, August 1

- Tuesday, August 1 9/11 Commemorative Day - Monday, Sept. 11

- Monday, Sept. 11 Indigenous Peoples’ Day - Monday, Oct. 9

Parking reservations are required for guests that want to drive to and park at the summit of Pikes Peak from Friday, May 26, through Saturday, Sept. 30.

Online reservations can be made at DrivePikesPeak.com. Same-day reservations are provided at the gateway entrance as space is available.

A free bus shuttle to the summit from Devil’s Playground will be available from May 27 through July 31 for visitors who do not make a reservation or prefer to not drive their vehicle to the top of Pikes Peak.

Visitors are encouraged to plan ahead and call 719-385-7325 for current highway conditions.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.