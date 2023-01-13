Colorado pizzeria opens 5th location

The restaurant said its pizza is inspired by the streets of Naples, Italy.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A popular Denver pizza establishment is expanding.

Pizzeria Locale has opened its newest Colorado location in Greenwood Village.

Located at the northeast corner of Interstate 25 and East Arapahoe Road, the restaurant is the fifth Pizzeria Locale location overall.

Pizzeria Locale opened its first Denver restaurant in 2013 and now operates locations in the city on Broadway in downtown, the Highlands, Central Park, and 9th and Colorado neighborhoods.

Pizzeria Locale said it serves "Neighborhood Neapolitan" pizza inspired by the streets of Naples, Italy, with dough made fresh daily. The menu offers an assortment of "red" and "white" pizzas as well as custom pizzas.

