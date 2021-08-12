Colorado governor to celebrate 24 years of 'South Park' with show's creators

DENVER — Friday marks 24 years since South Park made its television debut, and Gov. Jared Polis will be marking the occasion by having a livestreamed chat with show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.
According to a release, the conversation will cover a range of topics related to the Colorado-based series including the demonic character ManBearPig, Parker and Stone's interest in buying Casa Bonita, the creators' plan to make Tegridy Farms a real-life marijuana brand, and "the wide world of South Park."
The first episode of South Park aired on Comedy Central on Aug. 13, 1997. Nearly 300 episodes later, the Colorado-based program has reached iconic status.
And it's showing no signs of showing down, as Parker and Stone recently signed an agreement to make six more seasons of the hit show.
The conversation will be livestreamed on Gov. Polis' Facebook page and is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
RELATED: Trey Parker, Matt Stone getting nearly $1 billion to make 6 more seasons of South Park, 14 movies
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.