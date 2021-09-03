A pop-up tap room is opening on top of a Colorado mountain in October

Those who buy tickets will need to ride the gondola, then hike 2 miles to get to this mountaintop bar.

WINTER PARK, Colo. — An event coming up this fall combines what are many Coloradans favorite things: hiking, craft beer, live music and beautiful scenery.

Upslope and Winter Park are teaming up to open a pop-up tap room on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the top of Mary Jane mountain.

> The video above is from before Upslope's Backcountry Tap Room in 2016.

Those who want to visit will ride the Gondola at Mary Jane, then take a two-mile hike on the Lower Roof of the Rockies trail. At the end of the hike, there will be live music and four bars serving Upslope beer.

Tickets are $20 plus fees and include four drink tickets. An exclusive Mary Jane Ale will be served, along with Upslope's other year-round beers, hard seltzer and hard cider. Boxed lunches are also available for purchase.

Children and those who don't want to drink can attend for free.

Proceeds from the ticket sales will go to Leave No Trace, a nonprofit focus on protecting the outdoors.

When: Saturday, Oct. 2; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Winter Park Resort

Winter Park Resort Tickets: Buy now at this link or starting Sept. 6 on the Upslope website

This is the 6th year Upslope has opened a pop-up Backcountry tap room.

