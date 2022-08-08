Postino opens newest Colorado location

Founded in Arizona in 2001, Postino WineCafé opened its first Colorado location in 2015.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Postino WineCafé is expanding its footprint in the Centennial State.

The restaurant opened its newest location at the Highlands Ranch Town Center at 1497 Park Central Drive on Monday.

"We love Denver, and we’re thrilled to be deepening our roots within the area," Postino co-founder Lauren Bailey said. "Over the years, we’ve served many Highlands Ranch residents that visit our Denver-proper restaurants, so when the opportunity arose to open up a location that they could call their own, we jumped!"

Postino said its new Highlands Ranch restaurant features an umbrella-lined sunken patio that harkens to a 1970s-style conversation pit, decorated with succulents and plant life. There also is an art wall featuring floor-to-ceiling vintage board games.

The 3,500-square-foot restaurant seats 129 inside and 107 on its patio.

Postino teamed up with local Denver muralist Leah Pantea for a 200-square-foot piece on the restaurant’s exterior wall.

Postino WineCafé first opened in Arizona in 2001. The company has since expanded to California, Texas, Georgia and Colorado.

Postino operates restaurants in Denver on South Broadway, the Lower Highland neighborhood and at 8th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.

The company's menu features a variety of wine, beer, snacks, soups, salads, paninis, bruschetta and desserts.

"Postino is rooted in fostering community and providing unique gathering places for anyone and everyone to enjoy," said Bailey. "We can’t wait to join the neighboring restaurants and businesses while serving the community under our mission – to make people feel good."

