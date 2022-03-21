Come on down: 'Price is Right' is headed to Denver

Fans can play Plinko, spin the wheel and compete in a Showcase Showdown.

DENVER — Colorado, come on down, you're the next contestant on "The Price is Right!"

"The Price is Right: Come on Down Tour" stage show will stop in 50 cities in 2022 in celebration of the iconic game show's 50th anniversary.

The tour aims to give America the opportunity to play games, score prizes, and enter for a chance to win a grand prize of $50,000.

Organizers announced Monday the tour will make stops in Denver, Los Angeles, Dallas, New Orleans, Nashville, St. Louis, and Cleveland with more cities to be announced later.

The show is set to arrive in Denver on Friday, April 1, but further details including ticket information have not yet been released. More locations are to be announced on the television shows' social media pages.

All guests will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, organizers said.

"'The Price is Right' has been changing lives and touching hearts for 50 years," said Mike Benson, President and Chief Marketing Officer at CBS. "This longevity stands as a testament to everything good about CBS programming and the success of our fan-first approach to television."

"The Come on Down Tour is an expansion of our mission to bring fans closer to what they love in new and exciting ways, while simultaneously supporting iconic local business partners in each city."

The "Price is Right Come on Down Tour" kicks off Friday, March 25 at the Santa Monica Pier with a themed lighting of Pacific Park's Ferris wheel at dusk.

"The Price is Right" premiered on Sept. 4, 1972, and has since given away over $300 million in cash and prizes.

