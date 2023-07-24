Hoagie chain expands with new Colorado location

The New Jersey-based sub chain said it is expanding to the Western U.S.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A New Jersey-based sandwich chain is continuing its expansion into Colorado.

PrimoHoagies announced it will hold the grand opening of its second Colorado location on Thursday.

PrimoHoagies said a ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 9:45 a.m. Thursday with doors opening at 10 a.m. at 8170 S. Holly St. in Centennial.

Owned by Denver resident Bob Tunstall, the Centennial restaurant will offer the first 100 customers in line on July 27 a free Primo Size Hoagie. For the rest of the day, customers in the rewards program can get a Primo Size Hoagies for $6.99.

"The taste of PrimoHoagies is unlike any other sandwich. Always made fresh to order, with delicious meats and cheeses on an award-winning roll - you can’t get any better than that," Tunstall said. "We can’t wait to introduce the Centennial community to our gourmet Italian specialty sandwiches - or as we call them in Philly, hoagies!"

Originally founded in South Philadelphia in 1992, PrimoHoagies opened its first location in Colorado in May at 6200 Leetsdale Dr.

The company began to franchise in 1999 and now has franchise locations open across Pennsylvania, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Colorado.

PrimoHoagies said a store in Westminster is in the works.

The casual chain said it is known for its "gourmet hoagies with high-quality meats and cheeses piled high on freshly baked rolls."

PrimoHoagies told 9NEWS in 2021 that it has signed new franchise agreements to open five locations in Denver, part of a 18-restaurant expansion that also includes Florida, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

The chain said this is the first time it has expanded west of the Mississippi. PrimoHoagies currently has more than 100 locations nationally.

"We are incredibly excited and honored to open the first-ever PrimoHoagies in Colorado," said Denver franchisee Chris Maes. "When George and I saw the opportunity to expand this growing brand to the west, we knew it was a great fit for Denver. With ingredients so fresh and high-quality, you can’t get a better hoagie than this - I know our Denver neighbors are excited to get a first taste!"

