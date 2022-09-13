You can watch 'Princess Bride' with Cary Elwes in Denver

Here's some inconceivable news that you should tweasure.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Cary Elwes is returning to the Mile High City.

The actor will appear at Denver's Paramount Theatre for "The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening" on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.

Following a screening of the classic 1987 movie, Elwes, who starred as swashbuckling straight man Westley, will moderate a discussion "revealing never before shared secrets and tales of inconceivable antics."

Elwes will also be sharing behind-the-scenes stories and signing copies of his book "As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride."

Tickets are $29.50 to $49.50, plus applicable fees. Some VIP packages are available for $149.50 which include premium seating, a meet and greet with photo opportunity, and a signed copy of Elwes’ book. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. at ParamountDenver.com.

Elwes appeared at a screening of "The Princess Bride" in Denver in April 2017.

“I call this movie the gift that keeps on giving,” Elwes said.

Elwes said he based his character, in part, on the work of Errol Flynn and Denver native, Douglas Fairbanks. Fairbanks was born in Denver in 1883 and became one of the biggest stars in Hollywood in the early 20th century.

“One of your famous Denver residents, Douglas Fairbanks, was a great inspiration to me and he has been for quite some time,” Elwes said. “He was the king of Hollywood at one point and one of the greatest swashbucklers of all time.”

Despite having also starred in "Robin Hood: Men in Tights," "Saw," "Twister," "Liar, Liar," "Stranger Things" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Elwes knows there’s one character he’ll be remembered for well after he’s “mostly dead.”

“When I die, the headlines are going to be, you know, ‘Westley’s gone.’ It’s not going to be any of the other roles that I played. It’s that.”

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.