Prost craft brewery plans new HQ, biergarten in Northglenn

Prost Brewing Company will open new headquarters, a distribution center and its largest biergarten.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Denver-based Prost Brewing Company is moving its headquarters to Northglenn.

The brewery plans to build its corporate headquarters, regional production, distribution center and its largest biergarten at the Northglenn Marketplace at 104th Avenue and Interstate 25.

The City of Northglenn said Prost's biergarten will be a "family-friendly, affordable gathering place for the community to enjoy authentic bier and German chef-inspired food."

Plans for the facility note it will host live music, entertainment and special events. The biergarten could host more than 250,000 people annually, according to a release from the city.

"We are a family-owned business and sixth-generation Coloradans," said David Deline, president of Prost Brewing. "Northglenn was clearly the best choice for Prost Brewing, and we’re excited to be able to make this important move for the future of our business while staying in Colorado. It is incredible to feel so supported by the State of Colorado, Adams County and the City of Northglenn, and we know the talent pool, cost of doing business and proximity to the supply chain will all help us to stay competitive in the craft beer industry."

The City of Northglenn said Prost plans to produce 20,000 barrels initially and grow to 40,000 to 50,000 over the next few years, which would make Prost one of the top-five biggest craft breweries in Colorado.

The city said Prost plans to invest $25 million over the next 10 years into its Northglenn Marketplace facilities.

Prost Brewing Company was founded in 2012 and is a family-owned and operated Colorado craft brewery focused on German-style beer.

Prost has biergarten locations in Denver, Fort Collins and Highlands Ranch, and it distributes to four other states.

"We are thrilled that so many partners came together to help the City of Northglenn bring Prost Brewing Company to the Northglenn Marketplace, including the State and the County," said Northglenn Mayor Meredith Leighty. "Together, we recognized the potential of this family-run business to reinvigorate the shopping center and the importance of keeping Colorado companies in-state. We’re ready to welcome Prost Brewing Company to their forever home."

"We are excited Prost Brewing Company's headquarters will remain in Colorado and will now call Northglenn and Adams County home," said Lynn Baca, chairperson of the Adams County Board of Commissioners.

"As Adams County continues to steadily grow, having more opportunities like this for our residents to enjoy is essential," Baca said. "This is a win on all fronts, from providing a local entertainment venue to bringing more high-paying jobs to the area; all resulting from the collaboration of multiple partners working together for our community."

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.