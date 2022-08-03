These areas of RMNP will remain closed to protect golden eagles

Seasonal raptor closures protect some of the highest-quality cliff-nesting habitats in the western U.S.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Parts of Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) that have been closed to protect nesting raptors will remain closed a little longer.

Park officials said Monday that closures have been extended through Monday, Aug. 15 at Sundance Buttress, Thunder Buttress and Needle Summit in the Lumpy Ridge area due to golden eagle nesting activity.

The closures began this year on Feb. 15 and some areas of the national park were reopened in mid-June.

Park officials said the closures help ensure that birds of prey can nest undisturbed.

Closures include all climbing routes, outcroppings, cliffs, faces, ascent and descent routes and climber access trails to the named rock formations. The park’s website at nps.gov/romo/raptor-closures has maps and updated information on raptor closures.

If nest sites are located or territorial behaviors such as aggressive divebombing/vocalizing or birds fleeing nest sites due to human disturbance are observed, RMNP asks visitors report the location to ROMO_Information@nps.gov.

The same cliffs that are critical for raptors also appeal to climbers. RMNP officials said the cooperation of climbing organizations and individuals continues to be essential to the successful nesting of raptors in the park.

