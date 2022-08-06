x
Why Pueblo chiles could be spicier this year

Southern Colorado farmers are expecting slightly fewer chiles, but they might be spicier.

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo chile season has finally arrived. August is the month when Pueblo farmers begin harvesting their peppers.

They start by picking them out in the field, then they begin roasting them in order to get the deep skin off, which also gives it a nice smoky flavor. 

But this year, they may be different, and hotter than usual. It has been particularly hot and dry in Pueblo this summer. Farmers are expecting slightly fewer chiles because of the early heat. But, those conditions are also causing the peppers to be a bit spicier.

Milberger Farms have begun selling their infamous peppers already. Farm owner Shane Milberger said there is just nothing like a Pueblo chile pepper.

Credit: Allison Sylte, KUSA
A close-up of green chiles in Pueblo, Colorado.

